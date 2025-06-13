The Air India crash: What had the whistleblowers at Boeing told us?

Another quality manager at Boeing, John Barnett, had deposed before the FAA (Federal Aviation Authority) of the United States and claimed to have tried in vain to stop the “insane practices” that he witnessed at the Dreamliner’s final assembly plant.

If the Dreamliner is so unsafe, he was asked, why hasn’t it ever crashed? Just wait a bit, he had replied, before adding, “It generally takes 10 or 12 years for assembly-line sloppiness to culminate in a plane crash.” He too is quoted in the same Prospect report.

Curiously, Barnett died last year in what was concluded to be a case of suicide — a mere two days after his deposition. The deposition process for him was to conclude on the third day.

Yet another former engineer at Boeing, Sam Salehpour, came forward in 2021 and 2022, accusing the company of cutting corners in the production of the 787 Dreamliner, which allowed "faulty engineering and faulty evaluation of the data, which has allowed potentially defective parts and installations”.

He claimed to have noticed issues with the aircraft’s ‘shimming’ — the process of filling in gaps between segments of an aircraft’s fuselage. The gaps were very small, just the width of a human hair — but Salehpour alleged that "details the size of a human hair can be a matter of life and death" while operating at 35,000 feet. Of course, the Air India flight that crashed dropped sharply within a minute of takeoff, from a height of just 600 feet.

Salehpour had alleged that such tiny gaps in the fuselage can cause fatigue cracks over repeated flights. The plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was delivered to Air India in January 2014 — many flights ago.