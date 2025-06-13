Only full probe will determine cause of Ahmedabad plane crash: Experts

Aviation industry experts on Friday said only a full investigation into the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad would determine the cause of the accident and people should wait for the proper investigation to conclude.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft carrying 242 persons on board crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 people in one of the country's worst air disasters. Air India is owned by Tata Group.

"If you look at the Dreamliner's history, notwithstanding controversies and various technical aspects in the past, it has served the aviation industry well. This is the first instance of a Dreamliner aircraft being involved in an accident," Jitendra Bhargava, former executive director of Air India, said.

Every time or whenever an accident takes place, the standing operating procedures come into play, and this accident is no exception, he said, adding, "Yes, the accident took place, but why it took place will need a full investigation.

"As far as the cause of the accident is concerned, I'm very clear. I'm not going to hazard a guess or speculate that it could have possibly been a bird hit or it could have been because of a technical issue or a pilot or anything. Let's wait for the proper investigation, objective investigation to conclude.