For kin of plane crash victims, agonising wait for mortal remains of loved ones

While the families of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims are already finding it tough to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones, what is adding to their woes is the long wait they have to endure to get their mortal remains.

More than 30 hours have passed since the horrific crash of Air India's London-bound flight in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after its take-off from the city airport snuffed out the lives of 265 people, including 241 passengers and 12 crew members.

So far, the bodies of only six victims were handed over to their families after identification.

As soon as the news of the plane crash was flashed, the distressed family members of those on board frantically tried to contact them and later rushed to the Gujarat city clinging on to hope. Some flew all the way from abroad, some within the country.

Most of the kin gave their blood samples so that their DNA could be matched with the deceased.

"We have been told to wait for 72 hours so that the DNAs could be matched," said Pooja Sukhadare, a relative of Roshni Songhare, a crew member of the ill-fated flight whose family lives in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district. The family travelled to Ahmedabad from Mumbai hours after the crash. Her father had a faint hope that his daughter would have survived the crash.