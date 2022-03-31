Bruce Willis stepping away from acting following aphasia diagnosis

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."



"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement continued.



"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."