BTS speaks with President Joe Biden about anti-Asian hate crimes

Jungkook concluded their speech by sharing that the band was "still surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world... we believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things."



Suga also added, "It's not wrong to be different, equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences."



V said: "We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person."



In total, over a quarter-million people tuned in to see the band speak on the White House's YouTube livestream.



Amid last year's spike of anti-Asian hate crimes in the US, BTS spoke out about their own experience with discrimination via Twitter saying: "We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem."