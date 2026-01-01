Bulgaria adopts Euro as official currency with brief transition period

Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone on New Year’s Day, adopting the Euro as its legal tender and becoming the 21st member of the Euro area.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Bulgarian Lev will continue to circulate alongside the Euro throughout January. From 1 February, the Euro will become the sole legal currency in the country.

Banks and post offices will allow free exchanges of Levs for Euros until June 30, after which a nominal fee will apply. The Bulgarian National Bank confirmed that it will continue to exchange Levs for Euros indefinitely, but dual pricing of goods and services in both currencies will end on 8 August 2026.

Officials expressed confidence in the transition process. Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of Bulgaria's State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, described 2025 as a year of market stabilisation and said 2026 was expected to start smoothly, with transaction costs reduced thanks to the Euro.