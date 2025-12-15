Bystander hailed as ‘hero’ after disarming gunman at Sydney Jewish festival
Man filmed tackling attacker during deadly shooting praised by leaders as police probe possible third assailant
A man who was filmed tackling and disarming an armed attacker during a shooting at a Jewish holiday event in Sydney has been widely praised for an intervention that authorities say may have prevented further loss of life.
At least 15 people were killed in the attack, which unfolded on Sunday, when one of the suspects opened fire at the gathering. Video footage circulating on social media shows a bystander sprinting across a car park towards a man carrying a rifle, bringing him to the ground and wrenching the weapon from his hands.
Al Jazeera reported that in the footage, the attacker is then seen stumbling backwards towards a nearby bridge, where a second shooter was reportedly positioned, while the bystander places the rifle on the ground and steps away.
Police said one suspected attacker was shot dead at the scene, while another was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Investigators are examining whether a third gunman may also have been involved.
The dramatic intervention quickly drew widespread attention online, with users hailing the unidentified civilian as a hero. Australian media later named the man as Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old resident of Sydney, though his identity has not yet been independently confirmed.
A cousin of al Ahmed told local broadcaster 7News that he had been shot twice during the incident and was undergoing surgery. “He’s in hospital, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” he said. “We hope he will be fine. He’s a hero, 100 per cent.”
Political leaders also paid tribute to the bystander’s actions. Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales, described the footage as “the most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen”, adding that many people were alive because of the man’s bravery.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the incident highlighted extraordinary courage shown by ordinary citizens. “These Australians ran towards danger to help others,” he told reporters. “They are heroes, and their bravery has saved lives.”
Police have not released further details on the motive behind the attack, which has sent shockwaves across Australia and prompted renewed calls for vigilance around public events as the investigation continues.