California declares state of emergency in Orange County after chemical incident
Emergency crews have been working around the clock to cool the unstable tank as temperatures inside it continue to climb dangerously
California governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Orange County after a volatile chemical tank at an aerospace manufacturing facility in Garden Grove showed signs of potentially catastrophic failure, prompting a massive emergency response.
The crisis centres around a tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA) at the GKN Aerospace plant — a highly flammable industrial chemical widely used in acrylic plastics and aerospace manufacturing.
Emergency crews have been working around the clock to cool the unstable tank as temperatures inside it continue to climb dangerously.
According to officials, the tank’s temperature rose from around 77°F (25°C) to nearly 90°F (32.2°C) within 24 hours, heightening fears of a rupture or explosion.
Fire authorities warned that the worsening heat leaves two possible outcomes: the tank could leak toxic chemicals into the surrounding area or explode, potentially triggering a chain reaction involving nearby chemical storage tanks.
“The safety of Orange County residents is the top priority,” Newsom said in a statement on Saturday.
Announcing the emergency declaration on X, the California governor said state agencies had already been mobilised for more than 24 hours to support local responders and protect nearby communities.
“I’m proclaiming a state of emergency in Orange County as California continues to respond to the hazardous chemical incident in Garden Grove,” Newsom wrote.
The emergency order allows California to rapidly deploy additional resources and strengthen coordination among local, state and federal agencies involved in the response operation.
Authorities have not yet reported any injuries, but emergency teams remain on high alert as efforts continue to stabilise the tank and prevent a potentially devastating industrial disaster in the densely populated Orange County region.
With IANS inputs
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