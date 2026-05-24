California declares state of emergency in Orange County after chemical incident

California governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Orange County after a volatile chemical tank at an aerospace manufacturing facility in Garden Grove showed signs of potentially catastrophic failure, prompting a massive emergency response.

The crisis centres around a tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA) at the GKN Aerospace plant — a highly flammable industrial chemical widely used in acrylic plastics and aerospace manufacturing.

Emergency crews have been working around the clock to cool the unstable tank as temperatures inside it continue to climb dangerously.

According to officials, the tank’s temperature rose from around 77°F (25°C) to nearly 90°F (32.2°C) within 24 hours, heightening fears of a rupture or explosion.

Fire authorities warned that the worsening heat leaves two possible outcomes: the tank could leak toxic chemicals into the surrounding area or explode, potentially triggering a chain reaction involving nearby chemical storage tanks.