California bans masks for immigration agents during operations

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who joined Newsom at the event, said the laws amount to “legislative resistance to protect Angelenos from their own federal government.”

The move comes after weeks of protests in Southern California against immigration crackdowns, which even saw a National Guard deployment.

Federal officials sharply criticized the new rules. Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, blasted them as “despicable” and an attempt to endanger ICE officers.

Legal experts warned the laws could face constitutional challenges, with limited impact on federal enforcement. Kevin Johnson, an immigration law professor at UC Davis, noted that similar restrictions in 2018 did not stop arrests at courthouses. Still, he said the measures offer hope to immigrant communities that feel “under fire, vulnerable, and hated by the federal government.”

With IANS inputs