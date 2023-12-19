Calls in US for NATO-like alliance in Indo-Pacific

A group of conservative US politicians have proposed a bill to Congress that would establish a fact-finding panel as the first step in the creation of an Indo-Pacific version of NATO that could act as a deterrent against growing aggression in the region by China and North Korea.

While there are many who agree the proposal could bring together like-minded nations in a military alliance, the broader sense is that the proposal is doomed to fail.

The Indo-Pacific Treaty Organization Act was submitted by Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York. "Our adversaries — China, Russia, Iran and North Korea — have forged an unholy alliance to disrupt and destabilize the globe," he said in a statement released by his office in early December.

"A collective security agreement has the potential to deter aggression and protect the forces of democracy in the Indo-Pacific," the statement added. "It is crucial that the democracies of the region and the world work in unison to combat this rising threat."