North Korea spy satellite operation office begins mission: KCNA

The office in charge of operating North Korea's military reconnaissance satellite has commenced its mission, Pyongyang's state media said on Sunday, 3 December.

The North successfully placed the reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1, into orbit on 21 November after two failed attempts, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The North has since said that a "fine-tuning" process on the satellite was under way and the Malligyong-1 would begin its official mission on 1 December.

"The reconnaissance satellite operation office, organised at the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA), started to discharge its mission on December 2," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.