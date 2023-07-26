Cambodia PM to step down after 38 years

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday announced that he would step down on August 22 after serving in the post for more than 38 years in the Southeast Asian nation, and would pass the reins of power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

"Hun Manet will become the prime minister in just more than three weeks," the world's longest serving living Prime Minister said in a televised address on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

Hun Sen said the National Assembly would convene for the first time on August 21 under the auspices of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, and the new five-year-term government led by Hun Manet would be sworn in on August 22, reports Xinhua news agency.

The upcoming power transition was to continue ensuring the country's peace and political stability, he said, adding that the new cabinet would consist of young and dynamic leaders.