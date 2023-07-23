Cambodia's Hun Sen sets the stage for son's succession

Cambodia went to the polls on Sunday with the incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen guaranteed to win after effectively suppressing all forms of dissent and opposition.

The vote marked a once-in-a-generation leadership transition in which the long-ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is expected to seal a clean sweep of parliamentary seats.

After the CPP's main challenger was barred from competing in the vote on a registration technicality, many analysts say that the one-sided ballot will be used as a plebiscite on Prime Minister Hun Sen's plans to hand over power to his eldest son, Hun Manet, who head's the country's army.

It is possible that before late August, a leadership reshuffle could see almost the entire cabinet replaced by younger officials, mostly the children or relatives of the ruling party's aging grandees.

Some pundits reckon that Hun Sen's handover of the premiership could take place at the same time.