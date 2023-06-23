Cambodia's new law bars politicians who don't vote from contesting polls

"Going to vote or not going to vote is still the right of the Cambodian people and it is not compulsory," Sar Kheng said during the Assembly session.



"But for people wishing to stand for future elections, they must go to vote," he said, adding that otherwise "their right to run as candidates in any elections will be revoked".



The legal changes came just ahead of Cambodia's general elections for the 125-seat national assembly, scheduled for July 23.



According to the South-East Asian's nation's National Election Committee, 18 political parties will contest in the forthcoming election, with more than 9.7 million voters expected to cast their ballots.