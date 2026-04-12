Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu

Using a regional map to illustrate what he called the “Iranian axis,” Netanyahu asserted that Israel had turned the tables on its adversaries. “They wanted to strangle us, and we are strangling them,” he said, adding that further operations may follow.

His remarks came as US and Iranian negotiators met in Islamabad to explore the possibility of a ceasefire.

Responding to the claims, Iranian officials rejected Netanyahu’s assertions, saying the country’s nuclear programme is peaceful and denying that it is close to weaponisation. Tehran accused Israel of escalating tensions through military action and warned that any attempt to target its nuclear assets or sovereignty would draw a strong response.

Iran also maintained that its missile programme is defensive in nature and said it would not negotiate under pressure. Officials reiterated that any future steps, including on uranium stockpiles, would be taken in line with national interests and international commitments.

Netanyahu, however, said he had spent decades working to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, including authorising covert operations and warning the international community. He claimed Israel “broke the barrier of fear” with its strikes on Iran last June.

He further argued that Iran has been weakened by the conflict, pointing to internal divisions and economic strain. “Iran is no longer the same Iran,” he said, adding that the country was now “begging for a ceasefire.”

The Prime Minister credited Israeli citizens for their support and said the country had emerged stronger. “Those who threatened to destroy us are now fighting for their own survival,” he said.

Netanyahu also highlighted what he described as gains on other fronts, including against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and forces in Syria.

He revealed that Lebanon had approached Israel multiple times in the past month for direct peace talks. Israel, he said, would consider negotiations only if Hezbollah is disarmed and a lasting peace agreement is ensured.

“We have created a security zone of 8–10 km and are determined to restore safety for residents in the north,” Netanyahu said, accusing Hezbollah of planning an invasion of the Galilee.

According to local media reports, Israel and Lebanon may hold talks in the United States next week, even as Israeli military operations against Hezbollah continue.

Netanyahu also indicated that fighting against Hamas in Gaza could resume.

With PTI inputs