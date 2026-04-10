Pak defence minister faces global outrage, condemnation over Israel remarks

A diplomatic row has erupted after Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif posted strongly worded comments on Israel, triggering sharp criticism from Israeli officials, US lawmakers and commentators at a sensitive moment ahead of ceasefire-linked talks in Islamabad.

In a post on X, Asif described Israel as “evil and a curse for humanity”, alleging “genocide” in Lebanon and accusing Israel of killing civilians in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon. He also wrote: “I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell.”

The remarks came less than 50 hours before high-level diplomatic talks scheduled in Islamabad, where Pakistan is hosting discussions involving the United States and Iran as part of broader regional ceasefire efforts.

Reacting strongly, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said the comments were “outrageous”, adding that such language “cannot be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace”.