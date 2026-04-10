Pak defence minister faces global outrage, condemnation over Israel remarks
Khawaja Asif calls Israel “evil”, accuses it of “genocide” in Lebanon, and of killing civilians in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon
A diplomatic row has erupted after Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif posted strongly worded comments on Israel, triggering sharp criticism from Israeli officials, US lawmakers and commentators at a sensitive moment ahead of ceasefire-linked talks in Islamabad.
In a post on X, Asif described Israel as “evil and a curse for humanity”, alleging “genocide” in Lebanon and accusing Israel of killing civilians in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon. He also wrote: “I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell.”
The remarks came less than 50 hours before high-level diplomatic talks scheduled in Islamabad, where Pakistan is hosting discussions involving the United States and Iran as part of broader regional ceasefire efforts.
Reacting strongly, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said the comments were “outrageous”, adding that such language “cannot be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace”.
US Congressman Josh Gottheimer also condemned the post, calling it “vile rhetoric targeting Jews and Israel”, and said such language was “unacceptable and unproductive” at a fragile diplomatic moment.
The controversy has raised questions over Pakistan’s neutrality as a host for the talks. The country has positioned itself as a venue for indirect US-Iran engagement amid escalating tensions in the West Asia.
Further criticism came from commentators including Emily Schrader, who called the remarks a “Jew-hating diatribe”, and former US official Ellie Cohanim, who questioned Pakistan’s suitability as a mediator, citing its past associations with extremist networks and arguing the statement undermined claims of impartiality.
Observers noted that the timing of the post — while delegations were arriving and preparations for the talks were underway — added to concerns over diplomatic sensitivity and host-country messaging.
The development follows earlier confusion over the scope of a ceasefire announcement linked to Pakistan’s mediation efforts, which had suggested coverage “including Lebanon”. Israel later rejected that interpretation, stating that its operations in Lebanon are separate from any broader ceasefire framework and continue against Hezbollah targets.
Despite the controversy, preparations for the Islamabad talks are continuing under tight security, with international delegations already present. The discussions are being described as a significant US-Iran diplomatic engagement aimed at easing regional tensions and stabilising the fragile ceasefire environment.
With IANS inputs
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