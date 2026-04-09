Sikh devotees depart from Delhi for Baisakhi pilgrimage to Pakistan
Over 2,800 pilgrims to visit sacred gurdwaras via Wagah border ahead of festival
A large group of Sikh devotees set out from the capital on Thursday for a pilgrimage to Pakistan to mark the festival of Baisakhi, visiting several important religious sites associated with Sikh history.
The pilgrims departed from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and will travel via Amritsar before crossing into Pakistan through the Wagah border. In total, 2,840 devotees from across India are part of the जत्था (jatha), including 409 participants from Delhi.
Members of the delegation expressed gratitude to the authorities for facilitating the visit. Some noted that special permission had been granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs following representations by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.
The pilgrims are scheduled to visit key gurdwaras in Pakistan and are expected to return on April 19. Devotees described the journey as a significant spiritual opportunity, particularly amid ongoing global uncertainties.
Baisakhi, to be celebrated on 14 April, marks both the Punjabi harvest festival and the Sikh New Year. It also commemorates the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, an event of profound religious importance for Sikhs worldwide.
The festival is traditionally associated with thanksgiving for the rabi harvest and is observed with prayers, community gatherings and cultural celebrations.