Sikh devotees depart from Delhi for Baisakhi pilgrimage to Pakistan

A large group of Sikh devotees set out from the capital on Thursday for a pilgrimage to Pakistan to mark the festival of Baisakhi, visiting several important religious sites associated with Sikh history.

The pilgrims departed from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and will travel via Amritsar before crossing into Pakistan through the Wagah border. In total, 2,840 devotees from across India are part of the जत्था (jatha), including 409 participants from Delhi.

Members of the delegation expressed gratitude to the authorities for facilitating the visit. Some noted that special permission had been granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs following representations by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.