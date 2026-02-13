Online pass now mandatory for India-Pak border visit near Tanot Mata temple
Devotees must carry two printed copies of the pass and the original ID used for registration for verification
Visitors and devotees planning a journey to the India–Pakistan border near the revered Shri Tanot Mata Temple in Rajasthan’s desert district of Jaisalmer will now need to secure an online pass before setting foot in the sensitive frontier zone, as the temple trust has made prior digital registration mandatory.
The new protocol, which came into force on Thursday, is aimed at tightening security and bringing order to the steady stream of pilgrims and tourists who flock to the windswept border shrine. Under the revised system, no visitor will be permitted entry into the border area without completing online registration in advance.
As per an official notice issued by the Trust, applicants must submit their details through its official website, following which a border pass will be generated and delivered to the applicant’s registered email address. Devotees are required to carry two printed copies of this pass, along with the original identity document used during registration, to facilitate smooth verification at security checkpoints.
Each adult visitor must apply individually, while children below the age of 12 may accompany their guardians without a separate pass.
Officials say the move is designed to ease congestion and cut down waiting time, particularly during peak pilgrimage and tourist seasons when long queues at verification points often test the patience of visitors. In the past, manual checks at the frontier frequently resulted in hours of delay.
Jaisalmer shares a 471-mile-long stretch of the India–Pakistan border — the longest segment of the International Border in Rajasthan — where the Border Security Force maintains vigilant watch across 122 checkpoints. Given the strategic sensitivity of the Tanot sector, authorities have underscored the need for meticulous record-keeping and controlled access.
The Tanot region, steeped in both military history and spiritual reverence, draws millions each year who seek blessings at the shrine while also witnessing the stark beauty of the desert frontier. Temple Trust officials expressed confidence that the digital pass system will not only bolster security arrangements but also ensure a more seamless and dignified experience for visitors.
Appealing to pilgrims and tourists alike, the Trust has urged them to complete the online process well in advance of their journey to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
“The new system will save visitors from waiting for hours and will also strengthen security protocols at the border,” a Trust official said, adding that careful planning and proper documentation will now be essential for a smooth passage into this unique confluence of faith and frontier.
With IANS inputs