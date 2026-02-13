Online pass now mandatory for India-Pak border visit near Tanot Mata temple

Visitors and devotees planning a journey to the India–Pakistan border near the revered Shri Tanot Mata Temple in Rajasthan’s desert district of Jaisalmer will now need to secure an online pass before setting foot in the sensitive frontier zone, as the temple trust has made prior digital registration mandatory.

The new protocol, which came into force on Thursday, is aimed at tightening security and bringing order to the steady stream of pilgrims and tourists who flock to the windswept border shrine. Under the revised system, no visitor will be permitted entry into the border area without completing online registration in advance.

As per an official notice issued by the Trust, applicants must submit their details through its official website, following which a border pass will be generated and delivered to the applicant’s registered email address. Devotees are required to carry two printed copies of this pass, along with the original identity document used during registration, to facilitate smooth verification at security checkpoints.

Each adult visitor must apply individually, while children below the age of 12 may accompany their guardians without a separate pass.