Can UN Afghanistan conference succeed without the Taliban?

On Sunday, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is launching a two-day meeting in Doha bringing together special envoys from UN member states and Afghan civil society representatives in an attempt to chart a course forward for international engagement with Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the regime has cracked down violently on civil society, dissent to their rule, and women's rights. International donors have also pulled crucial funding used for development projects, compounding an ongoing economic crisis.

In November 2023, UN Special Coordinator for Afghanistan Feridun Sinirlioglu submitted a report to the UN Security Council after engaging with Afghan political actors and stakeholders.

The report concluded that "the status quo of international engagement is not working. It does not serve the humanitarian, economic, political or social needs of the Afghan people."

It also offered proposals for a "road map that will enable more effective negotiation and implementation of the priorities of Afghan and international stakeholders."

This would include "architecture for engagement to guide and bring more coherence to political, humanitarian and development activities."

According to the United States Institutes of Peace think tank, making this work is "contingent on the Taliban meeting Afghanistan's international legal and treaty obligations."

"This process would incrementally expand engagement and assistance in tandem with steps by the Taliban to implement and enforce women's rights, human rights and key commitments on security and other concerns," a report said.

About 25 envoys and other delegations have been invited to take part in Doha meeting, which is intended to provide a forum for these issues.

However, recent statements from Taliban leadership dismissed the importance of international engagement, and suggested they would only participate under strict conditions.

DW was able to speak with Taliban officials who said one of the conditions is that they be invited as official representatives of Afghanistan. They also insisted that leaders of rival militias, such as the National Resistance Front (NRF), be excluded, and no criticism be directed towards them during the discussions.