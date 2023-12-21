Afghanistan: Calls for ending Taliban's 'gender apartheid'

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has been actively campaigning for women's rights in the war-devastated country.

"The Taliban's edicts are systematically erasing millions of women and girls in Afghanistan from public life — and we all must do more to hold the Taliban to account," Yousafzai told DW, adding: "First and foremost, I am calling on all governments to make gender apartheid a crime against humanity."

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is discussing on Wednesday the increasingly dire situation in Afghanistan.

At the start of December, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) — established by the UNSC in 2002 to support Afghan institutions in areas such as human rights, the rule of law and equality — published its latest report.

In it, UNAMA refers to the Taliban administration as "de facto authorities" as it lacks international recognition.

"The de facto authorities continue to restrict the rights of women and girls."