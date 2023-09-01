Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a successful Dubai businessman who has granted scholarships to some 100 Afghan women to continue their studies in the United Arab Emirates. However, the Taliban have barred women in Afghanistan from attending university.

Some scholarship recipients planned to fly from Kabul to Dubai last week to study abroad, where Al Habtoor would have welcomed them. But the Taliban refused to allow the young women to leave shortly before their scheduled departure.

"The fact that the Taliban prevented their departure caught us completely off guard," Al Habtoor told DW. "We were shocked because we diligently arranged all the necessary approvals with the help of Dubai's local authorities, including the foreign affairs office, immigration, and police, who assisted us. Everyone collaborated to facilitate the entire process, and everything was ready."

The Dubai billionaire, who founded the successful conglomerate Al Habtoor Group, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a voice message sent by one of the women barred from flying to Dubai. In her message, the woman says she was escorted by a male, a requirement since December 2021 when the Taliban adopted a law whereby Afghan women need a male guardian, like a husband or close relative, to travel further than 75 kilometers (46 miles) or leave the country.