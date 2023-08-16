Afghanistan: Taliban celebrate 2 years since return to power

Blinken: No normalization of ties without women's rights

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that continued engagement between Washington and the Taliban was conditional on the group supporting the rights of women.

"We continue to work to hold the Taliban accountable for the many commitments that it's made and not fulfilled, particularly when it comes to the rights of women and girls," Blinken told reporters.

"We've been very clear with the Taliban — and dozens of countries around the world have been very clear — that the path to any more normal relationship between the Taliban and other countries will be blocked unless and until the rights of women and girls among other things are actually supported," Blinken said.

Blinken defended Washington's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, which preceded the Taliban's return to power.

"The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was an incredibly difficult one, but also the right one," Blinken said. "We ended America's longest war. For the first time in 20 years, we don't have another generation of young Americans going to fight and die."