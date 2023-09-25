Canada defence min urges cooperation from India in Nijjar death probe

"We received and believe we have very credible intelligence that causes us to be deeply concerned and the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) have now initiated an investigation," Blair said in an interview with Canada's national public broadcaster CBC News on Sunday, 24 September.

"One of the things I need to be very careful about is not confirming or identifying either the sources of any information we're acting on or the evidence or the type of evidence that forms part of that investigation, because the outcome of that investigation is critically important to Canada. It's also important to our allies in the world...," he said, without divulging details of the ongoing investigation into the case.

Asked if he was concerned about some of the measures adopted by India, Blair said, "I am concerned about the measures that they're taking because we have a very significant (and) important Indo-Canadian population in this country, people who are connected to family and through business and other relationships in India."

Blair said Canada recognises the impact that some of these measures may have and at the same time, it's another reason why he placed such emphasis on the investigation so that they are able to "move beyond credible intelligence to strong evidence" of exactly what happened.