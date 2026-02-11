Canada: Mass shooting at British Columbia school leaves 10 dead

A shooting at a secondary school in Canada’s British Columbia province has resulted in eight fatalities, including the suspected shooter, while two further bodies were discovered at a residence thought to be connected to the incident, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that more than 25 people were wounded in the attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, among them two individuals in critical condition with injuries described as life-threatening.

Episodes of gun violence in educational institutions are comparatively uncommon in Canada, making the scale of the incident particularly striking.

Tumbler Ridge — a community of roughly 2,400 residents situated over 1,000 kilometres north of Vancouver and close to the Alberta boundary — is home to the affected school. Provincial records indicate that Tumbler Ridge Secondary School serves approximately 175 pupils spanning Grades 7 through 12.