Nine killed in ‘random’ mass shooting in South Africa

A fresh burst of violence has shaken South Africa’s crime-weary landscape, as at least nine people were killed and several others wounded when gunmen opened fire indiscriminately in the West Rand region near Johannesburg, local media reported on Sunday.

The deadly shooting unfolded at the KwaNoxolo Tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal, a township on the fringes of the country’s economic heartland. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the attackers did not confine their assault to the tavern alone. Some victims were struck down at random on the surrounding streets, caught in a hail of bullets unleashed by unidentified assailants.

The attack plunged the tightly knit community into shock, adding yet another grim chapter to South Africa’s struggle with violent crime. Gauteng Acting police commissioner Fred Kekana said authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, with multiple specialised units dispatched to the scene.