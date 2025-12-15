Australia to tighten gun laws after deadly mass shooting in Sydney
National Cabinet agrees to urgent reforms following Bondi Beach attack that killed 16 people
Australia’s federal, state and territory leaders have agreed to strengthen the country’s gun laws following a mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that left 16 people dead, including one of the attackers.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said leaders reached a consensus at an emergency National Cabinet meeting on Monday to pursue “strong, decisive and focused action” in response to Sunday night’s attack.
Albanese said police ministers and attorneys-general across the states and territories have been tasked with developing proposals to tighten firearms regulations. Measures under consideration include limiting the number of guns that can be owned by an individual and restricting firearms licences to Australian citizens.
The meeting also agreed to renegotiate the National Firearms Agreement, which was introduced after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, to ensure it remains effective in the current security environment.
Authorities confirmed that 16 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at an event marking the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. The victims ranged in age from 10 to 87.
Police identified the attackers as Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50. Sajid Akram was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with police at the scene, while his son remains in hospital under police guard.
Albanese said Naveed Akram had come to the attention of Australia’s intelligence agencies in 2019 due to unspecified associations and was investigated for six months. Further details were not disclosed.
Australia’s public broadcaster ABC reported that both men had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, citing counter-terrorism officials. An IS flag was recovered from their vehicle at the scene.
New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said Sajid Akram had been a licensed firearms holder for about a decade and had no prior security incidents. He was licensed to own six firearms, all of which have been recovered, police said.
On Monday, officers from the NSW Police and the Australian Federal Police carried out searches at properties linked to the suspects in Sydney’s south-west and western suburbs.
Police said investigations into the motive behind the attack are continuing, as the country grapples with its deadliest mass shooting since Port Arthur nearly three decades ago.
With IANS inputs