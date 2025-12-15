Australia to tighten gun laws after deadly mass shooting in Sydney

Australia’s federal, state and territory leaders have agreed to strengthen the country’s gun laws following a mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that left 16 people dead, including one of the attackers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said leaders reached a consensus at an emergency National Cabinet meeting on Monday to pursue “strong, decisive and focused action” in response to Sunday night’s attack.

Albanese said police ministers and attorneys-general across the states and territories have been tasked with developing proposals to tighten firearms regulations. Measures under consideration include limiting the number of guns that can be owned by an individual and restricting firearms licences to Australian citizens.

The meeting also agreed to renegotiate the National Firearms Agreement, which was introduced after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, to ensure it remains effective in the current security environment.

Authorities confirmed that 16 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at an event marking the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. The victims ranged in age from 10 to 87.