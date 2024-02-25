Canada pledges $130 million aid to Ukraine for reconstruction
Another CAD 15 million will be allocated to support the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kiev
Canada will provide Ukraine with 169 million Canadian dollars ($130 million) for several reconstruction and development programmes, media reported on Sunday, 25 February.
According to a Ukrinform news agency report, this was announced by the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his visit to Kyiv. Canada will also allocate CAD 75 million (over $57 million) for peace and security assistance, which includes demining, cyber support and intelligence assistance, Ukrinform reported.
Another CAD 15 million ($11.5 million) will be allocated to support the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.
Canada also announced the allocation of funding to the following: $17 million for humanitarian assistance, $30 million for development assistance, almost $14 million for stabilisation assistance, including chemical weapons reduction and countering information warfare, and $15 million for various stabilisation efforts, to support projects ranging from demining to reducing threats from nuclear or radiological materials and chemical weapons, to countering disinformation, Ukrinform reported.
Also as reported by Ukrinform, during his visit to Kyiv on 24 February, Trudeau signed a security agreement with Ukraine, pledging more than $3 billion in security and financial assistance this year.