Canada pledges $130 million aid to Ukraine for reconstruction

Canada will provide Ukraine with 169 million Canadian dollars ($130 million) for several reconstruction and development programmes, media reported on Sunday, 25 February.

According to a Ukrinform news agency report, this was announced by the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his visit to Kyiv. Canada will also allocate CAD 75 million (over $57 million) for peace and security assistance, which includes demining, cyber support and intelligence assistance, Ukrinform reported.

Another CAD 15 million ($11.5 million) will be allocated to support the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.