Ukraine updates: US to impose more sanctions on Russia
The United States, on Friday, plans to announce sanctions against 500 entities involved in Russia's "war machine."
A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed one person, Ukraine military said.
A Russian drone that struck a commercial district in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa is now known to have killed three people, according to military and regional governor Oleh Kiper.
The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 31 drones at Ukraine overnight, with its air defenses destroying 23 of them.
The Southern Forces of Kyiv's military said despite nine Russian drones being intercepted, one hit near the port, causing a fire. The attack was with Iran-made Shahid drones, the military's post on Telegram said.
There is a possibility that people might be trapped under the rubble, the military added. Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control, and rescue operations were ongoing.
The military said Russia also launched missiles, but they missed their target.
In the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, another drone attack injured eight people in an apartment building, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, posted on Telegram.
More US sanctions against Russia
The US plans to announce sanctions against 500 entities involved in Russia's "war machine" on Friday, officials said.
The sanctions come as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to drag on for a third year, and follow the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a penal colony.
Earlier, John Kirby, communications director of the US National Security Council, said a "major package of sanctions" against Moscow was coming.
Measures from both the US Treasury and State Department will be a part of the sanctions package, which aims to disable "Russia, its enablers, and its war machine," a Treasury Department official told the AFP news agency.
The Treasury called the move the "largest single tranche" since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Earlier US sanctions enforced a price cap on Russian oil, aiming to curtail Moscow's revenues from exports of oil and petroleum products.
A week ago, Moscow announced the death of opposition leader Navalny in an Arctic prison. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden met with Navalny's widow and daughter in San Francisco.
Meanwhile, the US also intends to sanction Iran for supporting Russia's invasion, Kirby said.
