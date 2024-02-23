Ukraine updates: US to impose more sanctions on Russia

Drone attack kills three in Odesa

A Russian drone that struck a commercial district in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa is now known to have killed three people, according to military and regional governor Oleh Kiper.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 31 drones at Ukraine overnight, with its air defenses destroying 23 of them.

The Southern Forces of Kyiv's military said despite nine Russian drones being intercepted, one hit near the port, causing a fire. The attack was with Iran-made Shahid drones, the military's post on Telegram said.

There is a possibility that people might be trapped under the rubble, the military added. Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control, and rescue operations were ongoing.

The military said Russia also launched missiles, but they missed their target.

In the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, another drone attack injured eight people in an apartment building, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, posted on Telegram.