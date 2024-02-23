Ukraine updates: UN decries 'horrific human cost' of war

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says the damage caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will be felt for generations.

Volker Türk was speaking ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale offensive on Saturday.

The UN says 10,882 people have been killed in conflict-related deaths so far since February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Germany's statistics office says significantly fewer people moved to Germany from Ukraine in 2023 than in the previous year.

France's Macron to host Ukraine summit in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to host an international conference in support of Ukraine on Monday, his office said.

"Two years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, this working meeting will be an opportunity to study ways to boost the cooperation between partners in support to Ukraine," the Elysee palace said.

A number of European leaders and government representatives are expected to attend.

French officials say Macron is determined to send a message to Russia that there is no "Ukraine fatigue" in Europe, despite fears over continued support from Washington.

German MP says he doesn't share Scholz's concerns over Taurus

The German Bundestag on Thursday voted against an opposition motion to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The vote came as Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains reluctant to provide the weapons to Kyiv, amid fears of escalation.

Thomas Silberhorn, a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) party, told DW that he doesn't share Scholz's concerns.

"No, I don't share this view of possible escalation because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will escalate when he wants," he said.

"And that's why the decisive action Ukraine needs is to destroy the logistics lines behind the front lines, and therefore long-distance weapons are needed, and Taurus would be a perfect means to do so."

Silberhorn stressed the need to support Ukraine "to the maximum extent," warning that if Kyiv does not prevail, "Putin will continue to follow his imperialistic plans towards the entire European territory."