EU agrees on more Russia sanctions — but do they work?

On the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has managed to get a 13th package of sanctions targeting Moscow over the line. On Wednesday, EU ambassadors agreed to add close to 200 individuals and companies to a list that already had around 2,000 entries.

With the bloc facing tough questions about the scope and effectiveness of its sanctions strategy, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was among senior officials publicly celebrating the deal. "We are taking more action against entities involved in circumvention, the defense and military sectors," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Closer details of the targets for asset freezes and EU travel bans are under wraps until the sanctions are formally approved. EU-presidency holder Belgium said that should happen by Saturday, when Russia's war on Ukraine reaches its grim third anniversary.

But the Financial Times newspaper reported Wednesday that companies from China, India, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Thailand, Serbia and Kazakhstan would be hit. As well as listing Russian entities, one focus of the new sanctions package is to crack down on third countries that help Russia evade or circumvent existing sanctions.

Without naming firms or countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new listings would keep pressure on the Kremlin and further cut Russian access to drones. "We must keep degrading Putin's war machine," she wrote on X.

‘Definitely not very ambitious'

Less enthusiastic about the latest punitive measures was Kyiv's envoy to the EU in Brussels. "This 13th package is definitely not very ambitious, [but] rather [is] symbolic because it's adopted just a few days before the anniversary," Vsevolod Chentsov told reporters at a briefing.

Previous EU sanctions packages targeted whole sectors or key export goods, including crude oil, coal, gold and most recently diamonds. But two years into the conflict, it seems the EU is running out of big sanctions guns, or at least any that stand a chance of getting unanimous agreement from all 27 member states.