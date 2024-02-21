Don't lose hope, 'be more angry' after Navalny death: Gudkov

'Noon for Navalny' election appeal on March 17

DW's Riga Bureau Chief Juri Rescheto asked Gudkov, a former lawmaker in Russia's Duma, whose father Gennady was also in the parliament, how the death might affect the mood ahead of next month's elections in Russia.

"I think that some people will be or have already been terrorized and threatened. But as I can see, many people have more rage," he responded.

Gudkov said the opposition was planning a special form of protest or demonstration, whereby Navalny's supporters would be encouraged to all come to vote at the same time, midday, on the third and final day of voting in Russia, March 17.

"On March 17th we will arrange a big protest called 'noon against Putin'," saying this would be the "last political will" of Navalny.

People would be urged, he said, "to participate not in the elections — we don't call it elections — [but] to come to the polling station at the same day, same time, to become visible. To show and to demonstrate that there are a lot of people in Russia standing against the war, against [President] Vladimir Putin, against his dictatorship and against his criminal regime."

He also noted how Navalny's widow, Yuliya Navalnaya, had signaled her intention to pick up her husband's political activities, and said how he and his allies hoped and planned to cooperate with her.

Putin, like Soviet mineral water, popular when facing 'no competition'

When DW noted how Putin's popularity appears to remain rather robust in Russia, Gudkov did not object, but he drew an analogy from his childhood in the former Soviet Union as it was collapsing.

"In the Soviet Union, when I was very small, I remember that the mineral water from the water machine was very popular. Because there was no competition ... you know, in the market. But when Coca-Cola appeared in the market, nobody just used that water machine," he said.

He said he believed that in a fair fight, unlike the situation characterized by "no competition" as at present, "Putin would lose the campaign to Navalny or someone else."