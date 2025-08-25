Canada pledges $1.45 billion military aid package to Ukraine
Spending will go towards procuring essential equipment, including armoured vehicles, medical supplies, small arms, ammunition, explosives, and additional drone systems
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, on a visit to Kyiv, has announced a new military assistance package worth 2 billion Canadian dollars (approximately $1.45 billion) to support Ukraine in its ongoing war effort. The funding was originally committed during the G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, in June.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, around 835 million Canadian dollars ($603 million) will go towards procuring a range of essential equipment, including armoured vehicles, medical supplies, spare parts, small arms, ammunition, explosives, and additional drone systems. The release stressed that these items are among Ukraine’s most urgent requirements.
A further 680 million Canadian dollars ($491 million) has been earmarked for the purchase of military equipment sourced from the United States, particularly to bolster Ukraine’s air defence capabilities. Another 220 million Canadian dollars ($159 million) will fund drone, counter-drone, and electronic warfare technologies, with part of the investment directed towards joint ventures between Canadian and Ukrainian industries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement, highlighting Canada’s decision to allocate $500 million under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative to facilitate the procurement of US weapons. He also invited Canadian participation in Ukraine’s energy sector, noting that the country has the necessary port infrastructure and storage facilities to handle Canadian gas supplies.
Zelenskyy further expressed confidence that Canada could play an important role in shaping future international security guarantees for Ukraine.
The announcement underscores Ottawa’s continued commitment to Ukraine, both in terms of immediate military needs and long-term strategic partnerships.
With IANS Inputs
