Canada pledges $1.45 billion military aid package to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, on a visit to Kyiv, has announced a new military assistance package worth 2 billion Canadian dollars (approximately $1.45 billion) to support Ukraine in its ongoing war effort. The funding was originally committed during the G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, in June.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, around 835 million Canadian dollars ($603 million) will go towards procuring a range of essential equipment, including armoured vehicles, medical supplies, spare parts, small arms, ammunition, explosives, and additional drone systems. The release stressed that these items are among Ukraine’s most urgent requirements.

A further 680 million Canadian dollars ($491 million) has been earmarked for the purchase of military equipment sourced from the United States, particularly to bolster Ukraine’s air defence capabilities. Another 220 million Canadian dollars ($159 million) will fund drone, counter-drone, and electronic warfare technologies, with part of the investment directed towards joint ventures between Canadian and Ukrainian industries.