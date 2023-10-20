Canada pulls 41 diplomats from India, 17,500 visa applications at risk

Amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic standoff over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada on Friday, 20 October, has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India, and halted visa services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates. The visa services will be available only at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi.

The withdrawal of the diplomatic staff may lead to a backlog of 17,500 decisions on applications from India, Canadian newspaper the Globe and mail has reported.

Nijjar was killed by unknown assailants on June 18 in British Columbia. Canada alleged that killing of Nijjar was a handiwork of Indian intelligence agencies. India however had rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”.