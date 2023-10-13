Majority of Canadians want Canada to reduce tension with Delhi over Nijjar

A little over 50 per cent of Canadians want their country to decrease tensions with India over the killing of Khalistani hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and engage in diplomatic talks, according to a poll.

A Nanos Research poll commissioned by CTV News revealed that a substantial 57 per cent of Canadians would prefer that the country decrease tensions and engage in diplomatic talks about the murder, which occurred outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on 18 June.

Relations between the two nations soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of playing a role in Nijjar's killing last month, leading to expulsion of diplomats and New Delhi, with the Indian government calling the charges "absurd".

About one in four respondents to the poll said they want Canada to further investigate the accusations, and one in 10 (11 per cent) said they want Canada to "be patient" and do nothing for now.

Residents in Quebec province were more likely to say they want Canada to engage in tension-reducing measures (65 per cent) than in British Columbia, where 50.3 per cent chose diplomatic talks.

Three quarters of Canadians said they believe (47 per cent), or somewhat believe (27 per cent), Trudeau’s statement that he obtained intelligence that implicates India in Nijjar's killing.