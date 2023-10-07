Sunak underscores need to de-escalate India–Canada row

The telephonic talks between Sunak and Trudeau took place in the days after the fallout of that diplomatic row resonated in the UK, as Indian high commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was blocked from a planned visit to Glasgow Gurdwara in Scotland last week by pro-Khalistan extremists.

“Concerned to see that the Indian high commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped from meeting with the Gurudwara Committee at the gurudwara in Glasgow. The safety and security of foreign diplomats is of utmost importance and our places of worship in the UK must be open to all,” Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK Foreign Office minister for the Indo-Pacific wrote on X.

In recent developments, the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) said it has been coordinating with its mission in Ottawa and consulates in other Canadian cities over safety concerns.

“We have been taking up concerns of security of our diplomats and premises from people there who are wanted by our security and our judicial systems, and we will continue to do that as that is a continued conversation. The issue is about security, and our diplomats are safe and the community is not targeted,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in New Delhi.

India has also asserted that Canada must reduce its diplomatic presence in the country to achieve parity in strength and alleged that some of the Canadian diplomats are interfering in New Delhi's internal matters.

Bagchi said discussions are on regarding the modalities to arrive at a mutual acceptable diplomatic presence and gave a clear indication that India will not review its position on this issue.