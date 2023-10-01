Scotland's Glasgow Gurudwara strongly condemns move by extremists to block Indian envoy's entry

The Glasgow Guru Granth Sahib Gurudwara has 'strongly condemned' the incident where Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped by pro-Khalistani extremists this week from attending a programme

In a statement issued on Saturday, 30 September, the Gurudwara said that it "strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship".

"The Gurudwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith," it said.

In a viral video of the incident, which occurred at Albert Drive on Friday, 29 September, a few pro-Khalistan activists approached Doraiswami's car and asked him to leave.

The two-day personal visit facilitated by a member of Scottish Parliament, reportedly involved a series of meetings and discussions with local political leaders, diaspora representatives, business chiefs and university groups.