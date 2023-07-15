Why is the Khalistani movement seeing a resurgence abroad?

The spectre of Khalistan haunted Punjab for half a century, with the demand for a separate Sikh state resulting in the loss of thousands of lives in the 1980s and early 1990s. By the mid-1990s, the movement had been crushed, but it seems to have reared its head again. The shrillness surrounding Khalistan has certainly grown, both in Punjab and abroad, in recent years. The emergence of figures like actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and the Bhindranwale clone Amritpal Singh and the unexpected victory of Simranjit Mann in the Sangrur by-elections of 2022 have all contributed to this resurgence.

Daring rocket attacks on the intelligence office of the Punjab police in Mohali and high-profile Khalistani activities overseas have also brought the issue to the forefront.

These activities include the organisation of referendums for Khalistan in Canada, Australia and other Western countries, the vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London and the recent attempt to set fire to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, besides clashes between pro-India and pro-Khalistan elements in Australia.

The deaths of several Khalistani activists in recent times, such as Paramjeet Singh Panjwar, Avtar Singh Khanda and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, also raised the suspicion among many that Indian agencies may be involved in covert operations to neutralise Khalistani activists, on the lines of Israeli spy agency Mossad’s operations.