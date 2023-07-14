Indian student kicked, punched by Khalistan supporters in Sydney

A 23-year-old Indian student was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with a metal pole repeatedly by Khalistan supporters on Friday, July 14, in Sydney’s Western Suburb of Merrylands, according to a media report.

The student, who works as a driver, was on his way to work early in the morning when he was attacked by four men who left the scene in a grey sedan, The Australia Today reported.

"As soon as I sat in my driving seat these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere. One of them opened the left side door of my vehicle and hit me with an iron rod on my cheekbone under my left eye," the student told the news outlet.