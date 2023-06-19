Khalistan Tiger Force Chief shot dead in Canada

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistan Tiger Force chief, was shot dead by two youths in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Surrey, Canada on June 19.

The unidentified youths shot Nijjar, a designated terrorist, inside the premises of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara Sahib, of which he was the head, officials said.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, had submitted Nijjar’s name on the wanted list to Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, during the latter’s visit to India in 2018. The 46-year-old KTF Chief had been known to actively involved in operationalising, networking, training, and financing members of the militant group, according to the Union government.