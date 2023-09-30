Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Sikhs feel pressure amid diplomatic row

Kuljeet Singh, also a Sikh activist, leaves no doubt that many members in the Sikh community are willing to sacrifice their lives in the fight for an independent state in India.

"We know that our struggle for liberation from Indian occupation has always required sacrifice," Singh said.

For his Sikh community, he said, the murdered Hardeep Singh Nijjar "is another sacrifice we will accept if it brings us closer to our goal."

Nijjar was shot dead in June outside a Sikh cultural center in the western Canadian region of British Columbia by unknown masked assailants. His death triggered the diplomatic tension between Canada and India.

Singh admits his positions are radical, and there are many members of the community who are less-politically active.

The Shri Guru Nanak Sikh Centre in Toronto is a second home for Jagdish Songh Sandhu.

Whenever Sandhu finishes his shift as a cab driver, he comes to the Sikh temple to pray, meet friends, and get free food offered around the clock in the building.

"The community helped me a lot in the beginning. They gave me everything: food for my work, food for my family. I could even live here when I didn't have a place to stay. Here I found happiness and inner peace. I can't get that anywhere else," he told DW.

Other members of the Sikh community said that they feel safe in Canada and that all Sikhs would therefore like to live here.

However, after the attack, some Sikhs here said that their entire community and its leaders live in fear that the Indian government might send an assassin after them.