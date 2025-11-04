Canada rejects 74% of Indian student visas amid diplomatic chill, fraud crackdown

Canada’s sharp tightening of student visa policies has led to an unprecedented rejection rate of 74 per cent for Indian applicants in August 2025, the highest among all major source countries. The steep rise in refusals, coupled with a dramatic drop in the number of applications, underscores how a mix of strained bilateral ties, stricter immigration norms, and fraud-related concerns has disrupted one of the world’s largest international education corridors.

According to official immigration data reported by Reuters, nearly three in four Indian student visa applications to Canada were turned down this August, compared with just 32 per cent in August 2023. During the same period, the total number of applications plunged from 20,900 to just 4,515.

Of these, only 1,196 were approved. In contrast, global student permit refusals averaged 40 per cent, while rejection rates for Chinese students stood at 24 per cent.

The crisis is part of a broader contraction in Canada’s intake of international students. Ottawa reduced the number of study permits issued for the second consecutive year in early 2025, citing a need to manage temporary migration levels and curb fraud. The total cap was lowered to 437,000, a 10 per cent reduction from 2024 and 35 per cent below the pre-2023 peak.

The impact on Indian students, traditionally Canada’s largest overseas student community, has been particularly severe. Immigration data shows a 44 per cent drop in the number of Indians heading to Canada for higher studies, from 233,532 in 2023 to 137,608 in 2024.

The overall number of Indians pursuing education abroad across Canada, the UK and the US fell by 164,370 during the same period. However, the total decline in outbound students stood at 133,925, highlighting a clear diversion to alternative destinations such as Australia and the United Kingdom, both of which recorded double-digit growth in Indian student visa approvals in 2025.

However, Joseph Wong, a University of Toronto professor, highlighted on X that it is important to differentiate between college- and university-bound students from India when assessing visa approval trends. He noted that the study permit approval rate for Indian students admitted to Canadian universities stood, and was even higher for the University of Toronto, at around 85 per cent.

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department (IRCC) has cited rampant fraud as a key factor behind its stricter stance. The department uncovered over 1,550 fake study permit applications in 2023, most linked to forged acceptance letters issued by unscrupulous agents in India.

The case of Jalandhar-based travel agent Brijesh Mishra, accused of selling fake admission letters to students who were later deported, drew global attention to systemic loopholes. Mishra, who was convicted of fraud in Canada, was arrested by Indian authorities in June 2025 upon his return from Vancouver.

Following the scandal, Ottawa introduced enhanced verification systems and raised financial documentation standards for international applicants. More than 14,000 suspicious applications were flagged globally in 2024 alone, and students are now required to provide detailed evidence tracing the origin of their funds rather than submitting basic bank statements.

These reforms, though aimed at restoring credibility, have effectively turned the visa process into an arduous interrogation, according to immigration consultants and advocacy groups.