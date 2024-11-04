Canada temple violence: Congress calls on GoI to take it up ‘very strongly’

It is "absolutely condemnable" and the Congress in no uncertain words criticises what happened there, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

"We urge the government of India to take up this issue very strongly with the Canadian authorities. No one can be allowed to disrupt any devotee from going into a temple," he said in a video statement.

The Congress leader also spoke of the way the devotees were seen to be harassed by pro-Khalistani elements, while the Canadian police was also seen trying to physically stop devotees from a counter-attack instead of taking action against the pro-Khalistani elements.

"We hope the government of India will take it up very strongly," Khera asserted.