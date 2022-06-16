Canada to provide further military aid for Ukraine

Anand made the announcement during her participation in the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting after discussing with Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a bilateral meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to the news release, this military assistance expands on the military aid that Canada has pledged to Ukraine since February 2022, which includes the contribution of M777s from Canadian Armed Forces stocks and commitment to financing over 20,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition sourced from the US.