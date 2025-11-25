Canada's top diplomat says Ottawa working fast to advance India trade deal

Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand on Monday signalled that Ottawa and New Delhi intend to move rapidly toward reviving a long-delayed trade agreement, drawing a line under two years of diplomatic friction and framing the shift as part of Canada’s broader response to a more protectionist global climate shaped in part by US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Her remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa, where both leaders agreed to restart negotiations that had been frozen since 2023. Relations soured sharply that year when Canadian authorities publicly alleged Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in suburban Vancouver — an accusation New Delhi has consistently denied.

“The leaders were adamant that the work proceed as quickly as possible,” Anand told the Associated Press in a telephone interview, stressing that the renewed push reflects a strategic shift in Ottawa’s foreign-policy outlook. Carney, she added, plans to visit India early next year as part of a concerted effort to expand Canada’s trade horizons.

Anand pointed to Carney’s ambition to double Canada’s non-US trade within a decade, a goal that underscores the country’s heavy reliance on the American market: more than three-quarters of Canadian exports currently go to the United States, most of them protected under the USMCA agreement, which itself comes up for review in 2026.

“There is a new government, a new foreign policy and a world in which protectionism is on the rise,” she said. “For a trading nation like Canada, this is a moment to reassess and re-engage.”