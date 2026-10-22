Canadian publisher drops writer Thelyson Orelien over AI use in novel

Canadian publisher Boreal has severed ties with Haitian-Canadian author Thelyson Orelien after finding traces of AI-related tags in his novel’s document metadata

Orelien’s novel C’était ça ou mourir was dropped from the Goncourt Prize shortlist after an AI detector flagged possible computer-generated text

Orelien denies AI wrote any part of the novel, saying he used the technology for research, while Boreal admits the extent of AI involvement remains unclear

Canadian publisher Boreal has ended its professional relationship with best-selling Haitian-Canadian author Thelyson Orelien after an investigation found indications that artificial intelligence (AI) was used in the writing process of his novel, It Was Either That or Die, the Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Boreal said new information gathered over the past few days confirmed the use of AI during the novel’s development. The publisher launched a fresh investigation after allegations emerged in September, following which questions were raised about the authenticity of the book’s authorship.

“New information, confirmed over the past few days, indicates that artificial intelligence was used in the writing process” of the novel, Boreal said.

The publisher said it reviewed the available working versions of the manuscript and engaged an external party to analyse the drafts. According to Boreal, the examination revealed traces of AI-related tags in the metadata of certain documents.

“The results obtained this week revealed traces of AI tags in the metadata of certain documents,” the statement said.

However, Boreal acknowledged that it could not establish the extent to which AI had been used in the writing process and might never obtain a definitive answer.

The publisher also said it had attempted to cooperate with Orelien to collect evidence that could clarify the allegations and establish his position. Those efforts did not produce conclusive results, and the author subsequently informed the publisher that he would not provide further information.