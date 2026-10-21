Govt flags Programme Code violations by TV channels, cautions against AI misuse

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday flagged instances of non-compliance with the Programme Code by private satellite television channels and warned that violations could invite action.

In an advisory, the ministry also urged broadcasters to exercise caution while using artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, for graphics, virtual news presentations and other programmes. AI tools should be used only in an assistive capacity without compromising the accuracy, authenticity or sensitivity of news content, it said.

The ministry said several channels had violated provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

An inter-departmental committee observed that some telecasts were “not in conformity with the spirit of the Programme Code”. It also flagged instances of similar news and visuals being broadcast by multiple channels on similar topics.

The committee recommended strict compliance with statutory provisions and said inappropriate behaviour and language should not be normalised in television broadcasts.

The ministry advised broadcasters to carefully select and sensitise panellists for debates and discussions to prevent communal or anti-national content.