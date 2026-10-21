Govt flags Programme Code violations by TV channels, cautions against AI misuse
The I&B Ministry has advised broadcasters to strengthen editorial checks, avoid sensational crime coverage
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday flagged instances of non-compliance with the Programme Code by private satellite television channels and warned that violations could invite action.
In an advisory, the ministry also urged broadcasters to exercise caution while using artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, for graphics, virtual news presentations and other programmes. AI tools should be used only in an assistive capacity without compromising the accuracy, authenticity or sensitivity of news content, it said.
The ministry said several channels had violated provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.
An inter-departmental committee observed that some telecasts were “not in conformity with the spirit of the Programme Code”. It also flagged instances of similar news and visuals being broadcast by multiple channels on similar topics.
The committee recommended strict compliance with statutory provisions and said inappropriate behaviour and language should not be normalised in television broadcasts.
The ministry advised broadcasters to carefully select and sensitise panellists for debates and discussions to prevent communal or anti-national content.
It also recommended using measures such as muting, disclaimers or discontinuing feeds to prevent derogatory, abusive or inflammatory content from being aired.
Reiterating existing rules, the advisory prohibited live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by security forces. Coverage must be restricted to periodic briefings by an authorised officer until the operations conclude.
Broadcasters were also asked to avoid sensational reporting of crime and violence, exercise caution when showing disturbing visuals and refrain from repeatedly airing or looping such footage.
Coverage of disasters and major accidents should be based on verified information, with visuals time-stamped wherever necessary to prevent panic. Channels were also advised to use only authentic maps of India published by the Survey of India.
The ministry further reminded broadcasters to protect the identities of sexual offence victims, including by withholding indirect details that could identify them. It called on channels to strengthen their editorial oversight and content review mechanisms.