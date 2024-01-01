Artificial intelligence: Four debates to expect in 2024

So-called "generative" AI programs now allow anyone to create convincing texts and images from scratch in a matter of seconds. This has made it easier and cheaper than ever to produce "deepfake" content, in which people appear to say or do things they never did.

As major elections approach in 2024, from the US presidential race to the European Parliament elections, experts say we could see a surge in deepfakes aimed at swaying public opinion or inciting unrest ahead of the vote.

"Trust in the EU electoral process will critically depend on our capacity to rely on cybersecure infrastructures and on the integrity and availability of information," warned Juhan Lepassaar, executive director of the EU's cybersecurity agency, when his office released a threat report in mid-October.

How much of an impact deepfakes will have will also largely depend on the efforts of social media companies to combat them. Several platforms, such as Google's YouTube and Meta's Facebook and Instagram, have implemented policies to flag AI-generated content, and the coming year will be the first major test of whether they work.