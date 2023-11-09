AI: Which rules do the top tech moguls want?

As artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and the very fabric of society, policymakers grapple with how to regulate it.

In the debate, the CEOs of the world's leading tech companies have emerged as prominent voices, offering their perspectives on the potential benefits and risks of AI.

However, researchers and activists express concerns over the growing influence of Big Tech on the conversation.

They point to the overwhelming dominance of American companies, raising questions about a lack of representation from other world regions, particularly the Global South.

Moreover, they warn that the growing influence of corporate leaders could overshadow critical issues such as privacy infringement and worker protection.

"We've seen these companies very skillfully manage to set the terms of what the debate should be," Gina Neff, Executive Director of the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge, told DW.

Here are the most influential voices and what they've been advocating for: