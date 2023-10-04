Skills for jobs to change by about 65% by 2030 due to AI: Report

As rapid developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerate workplace transformation, the skills required for jobs globally are projected to change by at least 65 per cent by 2030, a new report said on Wednesday, 4 October.

According to the professional networking platform LinkedIn, job posts mentioning AI or Generative AI have more than doubled (2.5x) in the last two years in India.

In addition, job posts mentioning AI or Gen AI have seen their applications grow by 2.1x in India over the last two years, compared with the growth of job posts that don’t mention it.

The report also indicated that 98 per cent of professionals in India are excited to use AI at work, with many looking forward to using AI to seek career advice (75 per cent) or handle difficult situations at work (78 per cent).

"Business leaders should seize this moment to consider the skills their teams need both now and in the future. And with AI as a tool, HR professionals can focus on simplifying routine tasks, diving deeper into valuable, people-centric responsibilities, and ensuring their businesses are equipped with the right talent to prosper," said Ruchee Anand, Senior Director, Talent and Learning Solution at LinkedIn India.