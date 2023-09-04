Canadian school cancels Khalistan referendum event

A Khalistan referendum event, scheduled to take place on September 10 at a school in Canada, has been cancelled after images of weapons on the poster were brought to the school authorities' notice by concerned residents.

The Surrey School District announced on Sunday that it has cancelled the event at Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey town of British Columbia province as the event organisers failed to remove the "concerning images" despite repeated requests.

"Earlier today, our district cancelled a community rental of one of our schools due to a violation of our rental agreement. Promotional materials for the event featured images of our school, alongside images of a weapon,” the Surrey School District said in a statement published on The Indo-Canadian Voice website.